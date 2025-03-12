SADC To Hold Virtual Extraordinary Summit On DRC Security Crisis

According to a communiqué issued by the SADC Secretariat on 11 March, the forthcoming summit will review and deliberate on the recommendations put forth during the Extraordinary SADC Organ Troika Summit. It reads:

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) will hold an Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government on 13th March 2025 in a virtual format to discuss the security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). His Excellency Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Chairperson of SADC, will chair the Summit. The Summit will receive updates on the latest security situation in the DRC and deliberate on the recommendation from the Extraordinary SADC Organ Troika Summit which was held on 6th March 2025. The SADC Summit is responsible for setting the overall policy direction and controlling the functions of the Community, making it the primary policy-making institution of SADC.

The security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) remains extremely volatile, particularly in the eastern regions.

The M23 armed group, allegedly backed by Rwanda, has intensified its operations, displacing hundreds of thousands of civilians who are fleeing their homes in search of safety.

The M23 currently controls large swaths of territory in the eastern DRC, including the North Kivu and South Kivu provinces.

Key cities, including Goma and Bukavu, have fallen under their control, and the group has also set up a parallel administration.

