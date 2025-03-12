SA's Hawks Arrest Foreign National With R600,000 Worth Of Explosives At Beitbridge

They asked a driver to open a trailer so that the search could be conducted. The driver informed the police that he did not have keys for the trailers.

Police forcibly opened the trailer. The search was conducted and they found bags containing items suspected to be explosives.

Police then summoned the Musina-based Bomb Technicians, Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation and Local Criminal Record Central to the scene for assistance.

Upon the arrival of the above-mentioned units, the truck was thoroughly searched. As a result, the team found 16 reels of detonating fuse explosives and 2182 Superpower 90 blasting cartridges explosives. The suspect was arrested.

The suspect, whose nationality was not revealed, was expected to make his first court appearance in the Musina Magistrate Court on 12 March 2025.

