ZIMSEC Announces ZiG/USD Exchange Rate for Exam Fees (March 10-14)

11 minutes ago Wed, 12 Mar 2025 09:15:40 GMT

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has set a fixed exchange rate of ZiG$26.65 to US$1 for examination fees paid in local currency between 10 and 14 March 2025.

This rate applies to fees for the June and November Ordinary Level and Advanced Level exams, as well as Grade 6 and 7 examinations.

In a Finance Circular issued on 10 March, ZIMSEC Director of Finance Zipora Muzenda explained that the fixed rate is part of efforts to streamline payments amid significant currency fluctuations. ZIMSEC will also release weekly exchange rates to help parents and guardians plan their payments.

