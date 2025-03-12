ZIMSEC Announces ZiG/USD Exchange Rate for Exam Fees (March 10-14)
The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has set a fixed exchange rate of ZiG$26.65 to US$1 for examination fees paid in local currency between 10 and 14 March 2025.
This rate applies to fees for the June and November Ordinary Level and Advanced Level exams, as well as Grade 6 and 7 examinations.
In a Finance Circular issued on 10 March, ZIMSEC Director of Finance Zipora Muzenda explained that the fixed rate is part of efforts to streamline payments amid significant currency fluctuations. ZIMSEC will also release weekly exchange rates to help parents and guardians plan their payments.
ZIMSEC will continue to accept fees in the currency chosen by parents or guardians, with examination centres required to remit the fees to the council in the same currency.
The circular was distributed to key education officials, including Permanent Secretaries of the Ministries of Primary and Secondary Education and Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, as well as regional managers and school heads.
Meanwhile, in a post on its social media pages, ZIMSEC said banked CALA marks will remain in use for the full shelf life of six examination cycles. Reads the notice:
Banked CALA marks will remain in use for the full shelf life of six examination cycles. Repeating candidates can continue to take re-sit examinations and get certified using a CA mark from banked CALA if they so wish. Expiration dates for banked CALA marks are as follows:
- 2022 CALA marks will remain valid until June 2025,
- 2023 CALA marks will remain valid until June 2026.
- 2024 CALA marks will remain valid until June 2027.
In this regard, repeating candidates are urged to utilise their CALA marks in the examination sessions that fall within the stipulated periods based on the year they deposited the marks.
Please note that the 2021 CALA marks reached the end of their shelf-life and so can no longer be used.