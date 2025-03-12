ZINARA Allocates ZWG11.6 Billion And Two Million Litres Of Fuel For Road Repairs

ZINARA has also made provisions for a further two million litres of fuel to add to the financial disbursements.

Further to these disbursements, ZINARA will continue to provide technical support through periodic refresher training as well as project support by the ZINARA provincial engineers.

The report reveals that road authorities exceeded their target, achieving 122% of planned works, maintaining 37,000 km of roads, surpassing the national target of 30,000 km. In comparison, 23,000 km of roads were maintained in 2023.

Key 2024 projects included the Bulawayo-Nkayi Road rehabilitation, the Nyanga-Ruwangwe resurfacing, the Shurugwi-Mhandamabwe road, the Golden Valley-Sanyati project, and greater Harare road works.

The report also noted that 53 out of 94 road authorities utilised over 90% of their budgets, with 15 using 100%. Mashonaland East topped with 95%, followed by Matabeleland South at 92%, and Harare at 90%. However, Bulawayo Metropolitan used only 64%, and Matabeleland North used 84%.

Over 1.9 million litres of fuel were disbursed, with 20 authorities drawing their full allocations.

Meanwhile, the Government has extended the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP2) due to widespread road damage, including the destruction of bridges and severe potholes, particularly in rural areas.

Due to extensive road damage across the country, businesses are struggling with costly fleet repairs, leading to higher transportation costs, inefficiencies in goods supply, and challenges in transporting people to their usual destinations.

