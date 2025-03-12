ZRP Denies Environmentalist Nadia Mabvirakare Was Abducted and Tortured

However, in a statement released on Tuesday, 11 March, ZRP national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi described the claims of abduction and torture as “misleading.” Nyathi said Mabvirakare was a suspect in a theft of trust property case. The statement reads:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has noted with concern social media posts on the alleged missing of Vongai Nadia Mabvirakure.

The information is misleading the public on the exact position on the ground and police investigations.

Vongai Nadia Mabvirakure is a suspect in a case of contravening Section 113 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9: 23, “Theft of trust property”. The complainant is Tichabaiwa Gwadu who represents Matiza Foundation.

In September 2024, the suspect through her company, Green Rebirth Trust went into a partnership with Matiza Foundation to construct a greenhouse or shed net at Chomupunga Business Centre, Murewa. The suspect was given USD 15 200. 00 cash to acquire the required materials as based on her quotation.

Instead of paying cash to Brickforce Hardware, Murewa, the suspect converted the money to personal use and went on to acquire the building materials on credit using false pretence under the Matiza Foundation.

Brickforce management later contacted Matiza Foundation Company raising a complaint and demanding payments.

A report was then made at ZRP Murewa. A team from CID Murewa checked for the suspect at her known address in Chitungwiza on 05th March 2025. They failed to locate her. They were told by her son, Patrick Mabvirakure that his mother was away.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has since located the suspect. She is currently in hospital under Police Guard. Full-scale investigations are currently underway in relation to the Theft of trust property case and her family’s allegations.