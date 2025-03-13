Armed Robbers Raid Kirsty Coventry’s Parents' Home, Steal US$90k In Cash And Jewelry
A group of armed robbers targeted the home of Robert Edwin and Lyn Coventry, parents of Zimbabwe’s Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry, in Glen Lorne, Harare, making off with a haul of valuables worth US$90,000.
According to reports, two masked men, brandishing weapons, stormed into the Coventry residence, where they overpowered and bound the couple’s legs with shoelaces.
The robbers then proceeded to ransack the house, making off with a staggering array of loot, including US$15,000 in cash, jewellery valued at US$60,000, three hair dryers, Olympic-branded clothing, travel bags, hearing aids worth US$5,000, and three high-powered hunting firearms.
Police have yet to comment about the incident, which comes amidst a worrying surge in armed robbery cases in Zimbabwe in recent years.
The rise in such crimes is partly attributed to a growing trend among businesses and individuals to keep large amounts of cash outside the formal banking system, which they increasingly distrust.
More: Nehanda Radio