Armed Robbers Raid Kirsty Coventry’s Parents' Home, Steal US$90k In Cash And Jewelry

6 minutes ago Thu, 13 Mar 2025 14:54:54 GMT

A group of armed robbers targeted the home of Robert Edwin and Lyn Coventry, parents of Zimbabwe’s Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry, in Glen Lorne, Harare, making off with a haul of valuables worth US$90,000.

According to reports, two masked men, brandishing weapons, stormed into the Coventry residence, where they overpowered and bound the couple’s legs with shoelaces.

The robbers then proceeded to ransack the house, making off with a staggering array of loot, including US$15,000 in cash, jewellery valued at US$60,000, three hair dryers, Olympic-branded clothing, travel bags, hearing aids worth US$5,000, and three high-powered hunting firearms.

