Eltah Nengomasha Reinstated As SRC Director-General

12 minutes ago Thu, 13 Mar 2025 14:30:49 GMT

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has reinstated its Director-General, Eltah Nengomasha, following a disciplinary hearing by an Independent Tribunal that cleared her of any misconduct.

Nengomasha was suspended in October 2024, with the SRC withholding the reasons behind the decision.

In a statement released on Wednesday, March 12, SRC Board Chairman Gerald Mlotshwa announced that Nengomasha will resume her duties, including overseeing the restructuring of the SRC’s human resources, with the full confidence and support of the Board. The statement reads:

