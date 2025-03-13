Eltah Nengomasha Reinstated As SRC Director-General
The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has reinstated its Director-General, Eltah Nengomasha, following a disciplinary hearing by an Independent Tribunal that cleared her of any misconduct.
Nengomasha was suspended in October 2024, with the SRC withholding the reasons behind the decision.
In a statement released on Wednesday, March 12, SRC Board Chairman Gerald Mlotshwa announced that Nengomasha will resume her duties, including overseeing the restructuring of the SRC’s human resources, with the full confidence and support of the Board. The statement reads:
Please take note that following the suspension of the Director General of the SRC on the 31st of October 2024, a disciplinary hearing was subsequently held before an Independent Tribunal.
In its twenty-one page determination of 11th March, 2025, the three member Tribunal acquitted and cleared the Director General of any wrongdoing.
Effectively, the suspension against the Director General is lifted and she will resume normal duties, including the restructuring of the SRC’s human resources, with the full confidence and support of the Board.