Fisherman Survives Boat Accident On Lake Kariba, Colleague’s Fate Unknown

Tragically, Pembere’s colleague, Parichi, was not so lucky, and his fate remains unknown. Said Pembere:

We were communicating with my friend Isaac Parichi for the first five minutes after the accident, trying to seek help, but he eventually disappeared. Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

Pembere and Parichi were traveling from ARDA-Gache Gache Fishing Camp to Kariba Urban when a tidal wave struck their boat.

The boat was carrying a cargo of two refrigerators, small containers, life jackets, and paddles.

A fisherman who declined to be named urged authorities to provide patrol boats for rescue services to prevent such tragedies in the future. He said:

We need patrol boats to monitor the lake and ensure that boats are adhering to safety regulations. This would help prevent accidents and save lives.

The search for Parichi resumed on Wednesday, but unfortunately, the efforts yielded no results.

As the hours tick by, hopes of finding him alive are fading. Despite this, the search was expected to continue on Thursday.

More: NewsDay

Tags

Leave a Comment