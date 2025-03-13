Govt Vows Crackdown On Mobile Bottle Stores And Public Drinking
The government has vowed to crack down on unregulated alcohol sales and public drinking, which are considered health and security threats.
Speaking at a press briefing in Harare on Wednesday, Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Daniel Garwe, declared that the era of mobile bottle stores has come to an end. Said Garwe:
People are drinking all over the shore — that is now a thing of the past in terms of the mandate that has been given to us.Feedback
No more mobile bottle stores. Let me repeat, no more mobile bottle stores anymore. These people moving with their small cars selling alcohol from boots — no! That must stop.
According to Garwe, the unchecked sale and consumption of alcohol in public spaces in the absence of adequate sanitation facilities have spawned a multitude of issues, including health risks, security concerns, and a surge in criminal activities such as theft, pickpocketing, and drug peddling.
