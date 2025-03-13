High Court Postpones Tshabangu's CCC Expulsion Case To March 21

At the heart of the matter is Tshabangu’s challenge to his expulsion from the CCC, which was handed down on February 12, 2025, following a disciplinary hearing that found him guilty of misconduct.

The charges against him included unauthorised changes to CCC parliamentary portfolio holders, derogatory remarks about the party’s leadership, and undermining the unity and reputation of the CCC.

Tshabangu is seeking a court ruling to overturn his expulsion and declare it invalid. He is also contesting his recall from the Senate, a move that could have implications for his political future.

Despite both parties being prepared to present their arguments, the matter will now be heard on March 21, 2025.

In a related development, Tshabangu had sought an interim order to prevent the CCC from recalling him from Parliament and to stop the Speaker of Parliament from accepting the recall until the main case (HCH 875/25) is resolved.

However, this application was withdrawn without any order for costs.

More: New Ziana

Tags

Leave a Comment