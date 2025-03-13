Knowledge Musona Came Out Of Warriors Retirement In 2024, Says Nees

Knowledge (Musona) is a good player. He will add a lot of value to the team. He was supposed to come in November, yes, November.

We even applied for his visa (Cameroonian). He has a huge personality, and he didn’t want to steal the show since we had already won two games against Namibia.

But he was ready to come if we had then lost to Kenya or we had encountered a major problem like suspensions or injuries.

It could be that two or three players are injured or suspended, and you have to go to Cameroon and maybe get a win or a draw. So, we applied for a visa.

It shows the positive character, and that’s what we need. Not put me first, put the team first, the country first.

And that mentality we will have to set up more and more. That we have to put, everybody has to pull in the same direction.

Everybody needs Musona to add value to the team.