Opposition Councillor Arrested For Sharing Video Criticising President Mnangagwa
Councillor Ishmael Maukazuva of Ward 12 in Chivhu, Mashonaland East Province, has been arrested on allegations of cyber-bullying and harassment.
According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), Maukazuva is accused of violating the Data Protection Act by sharing a video on a residents’ WhatsApp group, which allegedly shows a woman criticising President Mnangagwa’s handling of the economy and making derogatory remarks about the ZANU PF party leader.
Maukazuva, represented by ZLHR’s Paidamoyo Saurombe, was detained overnight at a Chivhu police station and was expected to appear in Chivhu Magistrates Court on Thursday.
This arrest makes Maukazuva the latest individual to face charges related to insulting President Mnangagwa, joining a growing list of people targeted by Zimbabwean authorities in their intensified crackdown on criticism of the country’s leader.
The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights views Maukazuva’s arrest as a disturbing escalation of the authorities’ assault on dissent, where perceived opponents of President Mnangagwa and his ruling ZANU PF party are being aggressively pursued, and arrested by the police.