Opposition Councillor Arrested For Sharing Video Criticising President Mnangagwa

6 minutes ago Thu, 13 Mar 2025 14:00:32 GMT

Councillor Ishmael Maukazuva of Ward 12 in Chivhu, Mashonaland East Province, has been arrested on allegations of cyber-bullying and harassment.

According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), Maukazuva is accused of violating the Data Protection Act by sharing a video on a residents’ WhatsApp group, which allegedly shows a woman criticising President Mnangagwa’s handling of the economy and making derogatory remarks about the ZANU PF party leader.

Maukazuva, represented by ZLHR’s Paidamoyo Saurombe, was detained overnight at a Chivhu police station and was expected to appear in Chivhu Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Feedback