Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeCrime and Courts

Opposition Councillor Arrested For Sharing Video Criticising President Mnangagwa

6 minutes agoThu, 13 Mar 2025 14:00:32 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Opposition Councillor Arrested For Sharing Video Criticising President Mnangagwa

Councillor Ishmael Maukazuva of Ward 12 in Chivhu, Mashonaland East Province, has been arrested on allegations of cyber-bullying and harassment.

According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), Maukazuva is accused of violating the Data Protection Act by sharing a video on a residents’ WhatsApp group, which allegedly shows a woman criticising President Mnangagwa’s handling of the economy and making derogatory remarks about the ZANU PF party leader.

Maukazuva, represented by ZLHR’s Paidamoyo Saurombe, was detained overnight at a Chivhu police station and was expected to appear in Chivhu Magistrates Court on Thursday.

This arrest makes Maukazuva the latest individual to face charges related to insulting President Mnangagwa, joining a growing list of people targeted by Zimbabwean authorities in their intensified crackdown on criticism of the country’s leader.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights views Maukazuva’s arrest as a disturbing escalation of the authorities’ assault on dissent, where perceived opponents of President Mnangagwa and his ruling ZANU PF party are being aggressively pursued, and arrested by the police.

Click here: Pindula WhatsApp Channel
wa.me/channel/0029Vb4GVea90x2nCSDImS1b

 

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Cyber Bullying

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback