SADC Terminates Peacekeeping Mission In DRC, Troops To Be Withdrawn In Phases

Summit terminated the Mandate of SAMIDRC and directed the commencement of a phased withdrawal of SAMIDRC troops from the DRC.

SAMIDRC is a regional peacekeeping mission deployed by SADC to assist the Congolese government in restoring peace and security in the eastern regions of the DRC.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

The mission began in December 2023 in response to the escalating conflict fueled by armed groups, including the M23, which is reportedly supported by Rwanda.

The SAMIDRC mission involves troops from countries such as South Africa, Tanzania, and Malawi, working alongside the Congolese Army to neutralise armed groups and stabilise the region.

The security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) remains extremely volatile, particularly in the eastern regions.

The M23 armed group, allegedly backed by Rwanda, has intensified its operations, displacing hundreds of thousands of civilians who are fleeing their homes in search of safety.

The M23 currently controls large swaths of territory in the eastern DRC, including the North Kivu and South Kivu provinces.

Key cities, including Goma and Bukavu, have fallen under their control, and the group has also set up a parallel administration.

Tags

Leave a Comment