South Africa's Patrice Motsepe Re-elected Unopposed As CAF President
South African mining magnate Patrice Motsepe was re-elected unopposed as President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) at the organisation’s congress in Cairo on Wednesday.
The 63-year-old will serve a second four-year term, after his first term, which was widely praised for stabilising CAF’s finances and enhancing its global profile.
Motsepe, whose family trust owns the Mamelodi Sundowns football club, faced no opposition after the nomination deadline passed in November 2024.
Meanwhile, four-time African Footballer of the Year Samuel Eto’o, president of the Cameroon Football Federation, won a seat on CAF’s executive committee, representing the central African region.
Eto’o’s candidacy was cleared after an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, following his exclusion by CAF’s governance committee in January.
Eto’o had faced two bans last year, including a six-month FIFA ban for verbal abuse at the Under-20 Women’s World Cup and a CAF ban for ethical breaches related to his role as a betting company ambassador. Both bans were later lifted on appeal.
Other executive committee elections saw Mustapha Ishola Raji of Liberia retain his seat for another four years, while new members Bestine Kazadi Ditabala (DR Congo), Wallace Karia (Tanzania), Kurt Simeon-Okraku (Ghana), and Sadi Walid (Algeria) joined the committee.
In a separate vote, Hany Abo Rida (Egypt) and Fouzi Lekjaa (Morocco) retained their seats on the FIFA Council, with Kanizat Ibrahim (Comoros), Hamidou Djibrilla Hima (Niger), Ahmed Yahya (Mauritania), and Souleymane Waberi (Djibouti) elected for the first time.