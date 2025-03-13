South Africa's Patrice Motsepe Re-elected Unopposed As CAF President

6 minutes ago Thu, 13 Mar 2025 13:42:46 GMT

South African mining magnate Patrice Motsepe was re-elected unopposed as President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) at the organisation’s congress in Cairo on Wednesday.

The 63-year-old will serve a second four-year term, after his first term, which was widely praised for stabilising CAF’s finances and enhancing its global profile.

Motsepe, whose family trust owns the Mamelodi Sundowns football club, faced no opposition after the nomination deadline passed in November 2024.

Feedback