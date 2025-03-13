Woman On The Run After 15-Year-Old's Death In Botched Abortion
A 45-year-old woman from Chiredzi District, Masvingo Province, is currently at large after allegedly administering a mysterious concoction to a 15-year-old sexual abuse victim in a botched attempt to terminate her pregnancy, resulting in the minor’s tragic death.
According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the teenager fell ill after ingesting the concoction provided by Chipo Mulauzi and was subsequently hospitalised, where she sadly succumbed to her condition. Police said:
Police in Chiredzi are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Chipo Mulauzi (45) who is being sought in connection with a case of murder in which a female juvenile (15) died on 09/03/25 whilst admitted at a local hospital in Chiredzi.Feedback
The suspect allegedly gave the victim an unknown concoction to terminate pregnancy after being sexually abused. The victim became sick after taking the concoction and was admitted at the hospital.
In Zimbabwe, abortion is heavily restricted under the Termination of Pregnancy Act of 1977, which only allows it in exceptional circumstances, such as when the pregnancy poses a direct threat to the woman’s life, in cases of rape or incest, or when the fetus has severe congenital abnormalities.
According to estimates, a staggering 70,000 illegal abortions take place every year, with many of these procedures being performed in dangerous and unsanitary conditions, thereby contributing to alarmingly high rates of maternal mortality and severe health complications.
