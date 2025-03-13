Woman On The Run After 15-Year-Old's Death In Botched Abortion

The suspect allegedly gave the victim an unknown concoction to terminate pregnancy after being sexually abused. The victim became sick after taking the concoction and was admitted at the hospital.

In Zimbabwe, abortion is heavily restricted under the Termination of Pregnancy Act of 1977, which only allows it in exceptional circumstances, such as when the pregnancy poses a direct threat to the woman’s life, in cases of rape or incest, or when the fetus has severe congenital abnormalities.

According to estimates, a staggering 70,000 illegal abortions take place every year, with many of these procedures being performed in dangerous and unsanitary conditions, thereby contributing to alarmingly high rates of maternal mortality and severe health complications.

