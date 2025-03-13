ZCTU Slams Government’s 48-Hour Deadline To Clear Illegal Vendors

Dzimiri also suggested that the government might be acting to please businesses losing profits to vendors, and that political party big-wigs may have supported vending as a way to gain votes. The statement reads:

SUBJECT: ZCTU’S RESPONSE TO REMOVAL OF STREET VENDORS

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) is worried by Government’s directive to all local authorities to clear illegal vendors in 48 hours, claiming that vendors have created a haven for criminal activities and operate in unsanitary conditions, posing health risks to citizens.

The heavy-handed directive by Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe, is completely insensitive and reactionary to those who survive of street vending considering that the economy has thrown thousands of people into the streets because of its failure to create employment.

Our streets are littered with thousands of graduates from tertiary institutions, thanks to ill-conceived economic policies that have failed to revive the economy.

We reiterate that people who are into street vending are not into it for their liking, but are being forced due to the unemployment levels largely blamed on bad economic policies.

Instead of harassing vendors, the Government must first of all restore economic growth and create the promised millions of jobs and by doing so, all vendors will vanish overnight.

The Government and Councils must accept the fact that the informal economy has become the biggest employer in the country and therefore it needs to be carefully treated.

Currently, the country is working on a formalization strategy in line with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Recommendation 204 (R204) that provides guidance to member states on facilitating the transition of workers and economic units from the informal to the formal economy, while respecting workers’ rights and promoting decent work for all.

The recommendation specifically request member states to: (a) take immediate measures to address the unsafe and unhealthy working conditions that often characterize work in the informal economy; and (b) promote and extend occupational safety and health protection to employers and workers in the informal economy.

The ILO) acknowledged the importance of the informal economy and this year’s 113th Session of the International Labour Conference will have a discussion on innovative approaches to tackling informality and promoting transitions towards formality in order to promote decent work.

It is preposterous that the government issues an ultimatum and directive without giving an alternative or permanent solution to the widespread issue of vending.

The council must provide alternative places of trading where there is decency instead of reactionary policies that are inconsiderate of the highly informal set up Zimbabwe finds itself in.

What is more hypocritical for the government is that it has been encouraging people to go on ‘self-help’ projects and declaring them an eyesore now is extremely insensitive.

In fact most of the vendors are mere workers of chefs and barons who give them wares to sell in the streets. There is also a possibility that the government is acting to appease businesses that have been losing profits to vendors.

It is also important to note that some of these people were also encouraged to go into vending by political party big-wigs as a vote-buying gimmick.

The ZCTU is worried that we are heading for another “Operation Murambatsvina” that will result in the displacement of people around cities.

The people in this sector also pay rent and rates and if their source of income is stopped, they would not be able to do so.

There is a high possibility of increased criminality as some will turn to illegal activities to survive. The solution is to sit down with them and chart the way forward.