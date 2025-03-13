Zimbabwe Drafting New Law To Regulate Social Media
Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere said the government is drafting new legislation to regulate social media platforms in response to the growing challenges posed by their unregulated use.
Speaking at a “Ministers Meet the Media” event in Harare on Wednesday, 12 March, Muswere said the new law would strengthen the governance of social media, addressing a gap not only in Zimbabwe but across Africa. He said:
Social media is not properly governed, and this has led to a situation where people are chasing shadows — shadows that have no meaning, shadows run by ghost accounts operated by individuals seeking to demonise their own country.Feedback
In other cases, we have people who have transitioned from journalists to ‘cashvists’ and politicians and they do not have any iota of information in terms of the access to information and the current Government structure…
Part of our responsibility as a ministry is to ensure that social media is governed effectively.
We are preparing new legislation to regulate these platforms and hold users accountable.
Muswere urged journalists to uphold ethical standards, verify facts, and obtain information from official government sources, including ministers, commissioners, permanent secretaries, and other relevant officials.
