Zimbabwe Drafting New Law To Regulate Social Media

In other cases, we have people who have transitioned from journalists to ‘cashvists’ and politicians and they do not have any iota of information in terms of the access to information and the current Government structure…

Part of our responsibility as a ministry is to ensure that social media is governed effectively.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

We are preparing new legislation to regulate these platforms and hold users accountable.

Muswere urged journalists to uphold ethical standards, verify facts, and obtain information from official government sources, including ministers, commissioners, permanent secretaries, and other relevant officials.

More: The Herald

Tags

Leave a Comment