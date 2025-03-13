ZRP Warns Of Growing Threat Posed By Counterfeit Products

And as police, we are saying the social and economic development of any country cannot effectively take place where there is no order.

From a health point of view, this is a security threat because we now have people bringing in fake vaccines, and some people are cashing in between US$20 000 and US$60 000 per week from these illicit deals.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

Buy Zimbabwe CEO Alouis Burutsa said that individuals selling counterfeit products should be regarded as economic saboteurs and dealt with severely. Said Burutsa:

Government is no longer collecting as much because everyone is counterfeiting and informalising. Through the Ministry of Justice (Legal and Parliamentary Affairs), we appeal to you to be serious about these things and put in place serious deterrent measures. If somebody is caught with a pangolin, they go to jail for nine years. But someone who is killing the economy is given a fine of US$30 and goes scot-free. It does not make sense. So, we need to be serious as a country and start taking these things and label these people as economic saboteurs and deal with them as such.

More: The Herald

Tags

Leave a Comment