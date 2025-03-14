Acting Chief Makumbe Killed In Car Crash
The Buhera community has been plunged into mourning following the sudden passing of Acting Chief Makumbe, Takudzwa Paul Chengeta, at the age of 30.
The traditional leader died in a road accident on Wednesday at around 4 PM on the Harare-Mutare highway, approximately 86 km from Harare. His Toyota Hilux GD6 collided head-on with a Gold Class bus in Marondera.
At the time of the accident, Chengeta, a final-year Civil Engineering student at the University of Zimbabwe, was travelling to Mutare from Harare with a friend.
According to his uncle, Tapiwa Chengeta, the family is still to announce the burial date. Chengeta was not married.
Paul was the eldest son of the late Chief Makumbe, Shepherd Chengeta, who passed away in March 2023. He was appointed Acting Chief Makumbe in 2024. Said Tapiwa:
He was driving towards Mutare with his friend when he collided with a Gold Class Express bus. The friend sustained minor injuries.
We are waiting for the necessary protocols and leadership guidance to decide on the official burial date, but it will most likely be on Saturday at his rural home in Buhera.
Following the accident, Chengeta’s body was transferred to Marondera Hospital’s mortuary, while his injured friend was rushed to the same hospital for medical attention.
More: The Mirror