Acting Chief Makumbe Killed In Car Crash

5 minutes ago Fri, 14 Mar 2025 12:11:08 GMT

The Buhera community has been plunged into mourning following the sudden passing of Acting Chief Makumbe, Takudzwa Paul Chengeta, at the age of 30.

The traditional leader died in a road accident on Wednesday at around 4 PM on the Harare-Mutare highway, approximately 86 km from Harare. His Toyota Hilux GD6 collided head-on with a Gold Class bus in Marondera.

At the time of the accident, Chengeta, a final-year Civil Engineering student at the University of Zimbabwe, was travelling to Mutare from Harare with a friend.

