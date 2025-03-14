Chamisa: The Scale Of Brain Drain Zimbabwe Is Experiencing Is Staggering

My daily agony is waking up every day to the lived nightmare of receiving yet another call from a fellow Zimbabwean desperate to leave the country searching for what is believed to be greener pastures. This is a story I have experienced repeatedly for the past 20 years.

Often, these calls are not just conversations they are pleas for assistance and requests for guidance on finding a way to exit and escape to a perceived better life and future.

The sheer scale of brain drain we are experiencing is staggering. As a nation, we are hemorrhaging talent and gifts losing the very citizens we have invested in and educated (with meager resources for that matter) to other economies, where they go to build and strengthen economies elsewhere.

According to Chamisa, it is nothing short of devastating that Zimbabwe has consistently haemorrhaged its most precious and strategic resource: its talented, skilled, and highly-educated young professionals. He added:

This is plainly heartbreaking. Leadership is the missing link. Those in leadership have let the people down. By leadership, I mean everyone within the ecosystem of governance and influence. Any serious leadership would not allow this hemorrhaging to continue untamed or unchecked. We cannot continue with a situation where all of us, as a people, are perennially preoccupied with finding a way out of our own country. I am yet to see a nation that thrives when the bulk of its best minds are outside it. It can’t! It has become a common disposition for citizens to go seeking opportunities in other countries. The motivation being that the grass is greener elsewhere. Granted, the grass always seems greener elsewhere, but it should be greenest wherever we are. Yet, right now, that green grass is benefitting no one here—except a select few.

The former opposition leader urged Zimbabweans to come together to revamp the country’s economy, creating an environment that fosters growth, opportunity, and innovation, and put an end to the crippling brain drain that has plagued the nation.

Tags

Leave a Comment