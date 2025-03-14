FIFA Orders Ngezi Platinum Stars To Pay Benjani US$600,000 For Unfair Dismissal

8 minutes ago Fri, 14 Mar 2025 13:34:11 GMT

Ngezi Platinum Stars have been ordered by FIFA to pay former head coach Benjani Mwaruwari a hefty sum of US$600,000 for what has been deemed an unfair dismissal.

Mwaruwari’s case comes after his former assistant, Bongani Mafu, who was awarded US$200,000 in compensation last year. However, Ngezi Platinum Stars appealed that decision, and the matter is still pending resolution.

The saga began in July 2022 when Ngezi Platinum parted ways with Mwaruwari after just 13 games in charge. During his tenure, the team secured three wins, six draws, and four losses.

