FIFA Orders Ngezi Platinum Stars To Pay Benjani US$600,000 For Unfair Dismissal
Ngezi Platinum Stars have been ordered by FIFA to pay former head coach Benjani Mwaruwari a hefty sum of US$600,000 for what has been deemed an unfair dismissal.
Mwaruwari’s case comes after his former assistant, Bongani Mafu, who was awarded US$200,000 in compensation last year. However, Ngezi Platinum Stars appealed that decision, and the matter is still pending resolution.
The saga began in July 2022 when Ngezi Platinum parted ways with Mwaruwari after just 13 games in charge. During his tenure, the team secured three wins, six draws, and four losses.
Far from accepting the dismissal quietly, Mwaruwari took the issue to a FIFA tribunal, seeking justice for what he considered an unfair termination.
This week, FIFA delivered its verdict, mandating the club to compensate Mwaruwari with the substantial sum.
The decision has been officially communicated to both Mwaruwari and Ngezi Platinum Stars, and the club now faces the financial repercussions of the ruling.
