Harare Cracks Down On Partitioned Buildings Passing As Shopping Malls In CBD

Someone just partitions their shop, names it after their grandmother, and suddenly claims it’s a mall.

When you subdivide your shop and put in multiple smaller shops within it, you have not necessarily created a mall.

You have simply created several businesses that should be paying licences to the city as individual shops.

The idea of calling it a mall is simply an attempt to evade paying for each business. There is no common ownership; various tenants are operating separately, and they must be licensed accordingly.

In the old days, we used to have a one-size-fits-all licence. A supermarket and a small shop would pay the same fee.

But in the new budget, we have created clusters based on floor size. Each shop must now pay a fee that matches its actual business space.

Mafume said these unregulated malls on city planning and cleanliness, saying the mushrooming of partitioned shops has led to increased litter, pollution, and congestion in commercial areas.

