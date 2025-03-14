Journalist Blessed Mhlanga To Appear In Court On Incitement Charges

Of critical importance some of the witnesses have not been retired, hence his release will jeopardise investigations.

Mhlanga then approached the High Court for bail but his bid for freedom was put on hold as High Court judge Justice Gibson Mandaza indefinitely adjourned his bail hearing to review an application for the use of video evidence.

Justice Mandaza will advise on a new date for the bail hearing after considering the defence’s request for electronic and video recordings, which form the basis of the State’s case against Mhlanga.

Mhlanga’s lawyer, Chris Mhike, argued that the video evidence is crucial to arriving at an informed verdict, citing discrepancies between the request for remand form and the alleged video recording.

However, the State countered that the defence should have requested the evidence at the magistrates court where Mhlanga initially appeared.

Mhike disputed the State’s assertion, referring the judge to the court transcript, which shows that he had indeed requested the evidence at the magistrates’ court but was refused by Magistrate Gwitima.

Mhlanga, the head of news at Heart and Soul TV, was arrested on February 24, 2025, on charges of incitement to violence.

The allegations stem from interviews he conducted with Blessed Geza, a war veteran and vocal critic of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s leadership.

Geza, who is reportedly in hiding, is also wanted by the police on charges of incitement to violence, undermining the authority of the President, and theft.

More: NewsDay

Tags

Leave a Comment