Marondera Municipality Introduces US$5 Annual Fee For Bicycle Owners
The Municipality of Marondera has introduced a new regulation requiring bicycle owners in the town to pay a compulsory annual fee of US$5.
In a public notice issued on Tuesday, 11 March, the Marondera municipality reminded cyclists that riding an unlicenced bicycle within the city’s jurisdiction is now considered an offence. The notice further warned that failure to comply with the new regulation could result in fines. The notice reads:
The Municipality of Marondera would like to inform all bicycle owners and cyclists that they are required to pay an annual bicycle license fee of $5 per year.Feedback
Cyclists and bicycle owners are hereby reminded that it is an offence to cycle an unlicensed bicycle within the municipal jurisdiction of any local authority.
Cyclists are being encouraged to license their bicycles to avoid any inconvenience. Cyclists who operate their bicycles without being licensed risk being fined in line with approved budget rates. Council looks forward to your continued cooperation.
The local authority did not provide further details on how the collected fees would be utilised.
However, businessman Busisa Moyo, who also serves as the chairman of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), criticised the decision.
He argued that removing license charges on motorcycles and bicycles would be a more effective approach for decongesting roads and curbing the widespread importation of second-hand cars.
