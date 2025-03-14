Marondera Municipality Introduces US$5 Annual Fee For Bicycle Owners

Cyclists and bicycle owners are hereby reminded that it is an offence to cycle an unlicensed bicycle within the municipal jurisdiction of any local authority.

Cyclists are being encouraged to license their bicycles to avoid any inconvenience. Cyclists who operate their bicycles without being licensed risk being fined in line with approved budget rates. Council looks forward to your continued cooperation.

The local authority did not provide further details on how the collected fees would be utilised.

However, businessman Busisa Moyo, who also serves as the chairman of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), criticised the decision.

He argued that removing license charges on motorcycles and bicycles would be a more effective approach for decongesting roads and curbing the widespread importation of second-hand cars.

