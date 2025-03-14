Muchinguri-Kashiri Condemns Use Of "ED2030" Resolution To Create Factionalism In ZANU PF

Allow me to put the 21st National People’s Conference resolution number one under the spotlight. Party leadership has observed, with dismay, the abuse of the resolution and the weaponisation of the ‘2030’ slogan. The resolution is a collective outcome that cannot be monopolised by a few individuals for personal gain and glory. Click here: Pindula WhatsApp Channel

wa.me/channel/0029Vb4GVea90x2nCSDImS1b These few individuals are now exploiting the resolution and the 2030 slogan to provoke discord and petty disciplinary cases. This must stop forthwith. You’re all aware that the resolution was and is supported by everyone hence let us give the requisite party protocol time to process it accordingly.

Muchinguri-Kashiri, who also serves as the Defence Minister, is widely regarded as a close ally of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

In her address, she seemed to take umbrage with the recent orchestrated attacks on Chiwenga, where a faction of party members sang derogatory songs about him at the National Heroes Acre, while lavishing praise on President Mnangagwa.

Muchinguri-Kashiri warned that this behaviour posed a “national security risk”, although she did not elaborate on the specific nature of the threat.

President Mnangagwa is currently serving his second and final term, which is set to expire in 2028. While he has publicly stated his intention to step down at the end of his term, many both within and outside ZANU PF remain skeptical about his commitment to relinquishing power.

