Nees Backs Arubi Despite Chipezeze's Form
Warriors coach Michael Nees has made it clear that he has no intention of calling up goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze to challenge Washington Arubi for the top spot.
Despite Chipezeze’s impressive form for Magesi FC in South Africa, Nees is sticking with Arubi as his first-choice goalkeeper, citing his crucial role in the team’s qualification for the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).
Speaking to journalists in Harare on Tuesday, Nees was unequivocal in his support for Arubi, saying he remains his number one goalkeeper and that he is not prepared to drop him for anyone. He said:
Washington Arubi and Khama Billiat, I brought back into this team because I thought something was lacking.
They exceeded our expectations. They helped us to qualify for the AFCON [Africa Cup of Nations].
They were instrumental together with all the other players. So, Washington is my number one.
I don’t want two alpha animals as number one A or number one B. On the goalkeeper, sometimes too much competition cannot be good.
If something happens to Washington, we are ready to act. But Washington deserves the respect for helping us qualify.
And if another goalkeeper would have been chosen instead of Washington at that time, and he would have helped us to qualify, he would also deserve respect. For me, loyalty is also something very important.
And it’s not that people help you to qualify and then you keep them out or throw them under the bus. That’s not me.
I don’t know how other coaches are doing it. But that’s not me. That’s just it. But I can tell you, we are able to react any moment in case something happens. Don’t worry.
The German announced a squad of 23 players ahead of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Nigeria.
Zimbabwe will host Benin in South Africa on 20 March in South Africa before they travel to Nigeria for a match against the Super Eagles on March 25.
More: NewsDay