Nees Backs Arubi Despite Chipezeze's Form

Washington Arubi and Khama Billiat, I brought back into this team because I thought something was lacking.

They exceeded our expectations. They helped us to qualify for the AFCON [Africa Cup of Nations].

They were instrumental together with all the other players. So, Washington is my number one.

I don’t want two alpha animals as number one A or number one B. On the goalkeeper, sometimes too much competition cannot be good.

If something happens to Washington, we are ready to act. But Washington deserves the respect for helping us qualify.

And if another goalkeeper would have been chosen instead of Washington at that time, and he would have helped us to qualify, he would also deserve respect. For me, loyalty is also something very important.

And it’s not that people help you to qualify and then you keep them out or throw them under the bus. That’s not me.

I don’t know how other coaches are doing it. But that’s not me. That’s just it. But I can tell you, we are able to react any moment in case something happens. Don’t worry.