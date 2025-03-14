Nees Explains Why He Selected Six Scottland Players For World Cup Qualifiers
Warriors coach Michael Nees has explained that his decision to select six players from Scottland FC for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Benin and Nigeria is based on their superior fitness levels following a strong pre-season.
The six players—Khama Billiat, Mthokozisi Msebe, Peter Muduhwa, Godknows Murwira, Tymon Machope, and Walter Musona—were chosen for their readiness and physical condition, which Nees believes gives them an edge over other players at this stage of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League League. Said Nees:
Scottland was in Zambia for three weeks. Simba Bhora in South Africa. Both had maybe the financial muscles to do that. But you can see that they were very good in pre-season.Feedback
Other locally-based players included in the squad are Isheanesu Mauchi from Simba Bhora, MWOS goalkeeper Martin Mapisa, and Dynamos captain Emmanuel Jalai.
Zimbabwe will face Benin on 20 March at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, before travelling to Nigeria to play against the Super Eagles at Godswill Akpabio Stadium on 25 March.
Rwanda currently leads Group C with 7 points, while South Africa and Benin have also earned 7 points after Matchday 4. Lesotho follows with 5 points, Nigeria has 3 points, and Zimbabwe sits at the bottom with 2 points.
