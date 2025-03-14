Nees Explains Why He Selected Six Scottland Players For World Cup Qualifiers

5 minutes ago Fri, 14 Mar 2025 14:26:46 GMT

Warriors coach Michael Nees has explained that his decision to select six players from Scottland FC for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Benin and Nigeria is based on their superior fitness levels following a strong pre-season.

The six players—Khama Billiat, Mthokozisi Msebe, Peter Muduhwa, Godknows Murwira, Tymon Machope, and Walter Musona—were chosen for their readiness and physical condition, which Nees believes gives them an edge over other players at this stage of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League League. Said Nees: