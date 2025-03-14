Opposition Councillor Arrested For For Sharing Video Criticising Mnangagwa Freed After Prosecutors Withdraw Charges

14 minutes ago Fri, 14 Mar 2025 13:54:53 GMT

Ishmael Maukazuva, the Councillor for Ward 12 in Chikomba West Constituency, has been released after spending two days in detention.

He was arrested by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers and charged with undermining the authority of or insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Maukazuva, who was represented by Paida Saurombe from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), was taken into custody on Wednesday.

The arrest followed accusations that he had forwarded a TikTok video clip to the Chivhu Residents and Ratepayers Association WhatsApp group.

