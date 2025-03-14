Opposition Councillor Arrested For For Sharing Video Criticising Mnangagwa Freed After Prosecutors Withdraw Charges
Ishmael Maukazuva, the Councillor for Ward 12 in Chikomba West Constituency, has been released after spending two days in detention.
He was arrested by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers and charged with undermining the authority of or insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Maukazuva, who was represented by Paida Saurombe from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), was taken into custody on Wednesday.
The arrest followed accusations that he had forwarded a TikTok video clip to the Chivhu Residents and Ratepayers Association WhatsApp group.
The video, which allegedly showed a woman criticising President Mnangagwa for mismanaging the economy, included derogatory comments about the president and the ruling ZANU PF party.
However, on Friday, March 14, 2025, prosecutors from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) withdrew the charges against Maukazuva.
The charges were withdrawn on the basis that they (prosecutors) had not first obtained a certificate to prosecute from the Prosecutor-General, authorising them to pursue legal action against the opposition political party Councillor.
It had been alleged that Maukazuva had unlawfully circulated the TikTok video, which featured disparaging remarks about President Mnangagwa.
The video included an anonymous woman accusing the president of causing “misfortunes” for Zimbabweans and urging him to step down in favour of a “younger” leader.