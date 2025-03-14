Proof Of Customs Duty Payment Now Required For Groceries, Alcoholic And Non-Alcoholic Beverages

8 minutes ago Fri, 14 Mar 2025 08:57:42 GMT

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister, Mthuli Ncube, has said authorities will now treat all alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as basic commodities like refined sugar, detergents, and dairy products, as smuggled items unless the owner can prove they paid customs duty.

This is being done to stop the influx of smuggled goods into the domestic market, which is hurting local industries by creating unfair competition.

Ncube’s remarks were delivered by Joseph Mverecha, the ministry’s chief director of economic affairs, during a presentation titled “Macro Economic Stabilisation Policies” at the Zimbabwe Staff College in Harare on Thursday, March 13, as part of the Joint Command and Staff Course.

