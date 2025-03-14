PSL Takes A Break After Matchday 3 Fixtures, To Resume On March 29

6 minutes ago Fri, 14 Mar 2025 11:33:45 GMT

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) will observe a break after the completion of Matchday 3 fixtures this weekend, for the FIFA international break.

During this period, from March 17 to 25, 2025, the Zimbabwe national team, the Warriors, will face Nigeria and Benin in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

According to PSL Communications and Media Liaison Officer Kudzai Bare, league matches will resume on March 29, 2025. She said:

