PSL Takes A Break After Matchday 3 Fixtures, To Resume On March 29
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) will observe a break after the completion of Matchday 3 fixtures this weekend, for the FIFA international break.
During this period, from March 17 to 25, 2025, the Zimbabwe national team, the Warriors, will face Nigeria and Benin in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.
According to PSL Communications and Media Liaison Officer Kudzai Bare, league matches will resume on March 29, 2025. She said:
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) would like to inform all stakeholders that the league will take a break following the completion of Castle Lager PSL Matchday 3 fixtures this weekend, in alignment with the FIFA international break.
This comes as the Zimbabwe national team, the Warriors take on Nigeria and Benin in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.
We extend our best wishes to the Warriors as they represent the nation on this important stage. PSL matches will resume on 29 March 2025.