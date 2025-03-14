Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeFootball

PSL Takes A Break After Matchday 3 Fixtures, To Resume On March 29

6 minutes agoFri, 14 Mar 2025 11:33:45 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
PSL Takes A Break After Matchday 3 Fixtures, To Resume On March 29

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) will observe a break after the completion of Matchday 3 fixtures this weekend, for the FIFA international break.

During this period, from March 17 to 25, 2025, the Zimbabwe national team, the Warriors, will face Nigeria and Benin in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

According to PSL Communications and Media Liaison Officer Kudzai Bare, league matches will resume on March 29, 2025. She said:

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) would like to inform all stakeholders that the league will take a break following the completion of Castle Lager PSL Matchday 3 fixtures this weekend, in alignment with the FIFA international break.

This comes as the Zimbabwe national team, the Warriors take on Nigeria and Benin in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Click here: Pindula WhatsApp Channel
wa.me/channel/0029Vb4GVea90x2nCSDImS1b

 

We extend our best wishes to the Warriors as they represent the nation on this important stage. PSL matches will resume on 29 March 2025.

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Kudzai Bare

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback