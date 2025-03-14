Tshabangu Withdraws High Court Application To Block Recall By Welshman Ncube

It was not sensible to file two urgent chamber applications at once. He should have filed the interdict challenging his dismissal first, then the other one will proceed on normal basis.

In a related development, another case (HCH875/25), in which Tshabangu is contesting his expulsion from the party, has been postponed to March 21. This case was also scheduled to be heard by Judge Mary Zimba-Dube.

Meanwhile, Willias Madzimure, spokesperson for the CCC faction led by Welshman Ncube, issued a statement saying:

HCH875/25 has been postponed because the consolidated index was only availed by the registrar this morning which made it difficult for the court and the lawyers to follow hence the decision to postpone it to next Friday. The other case HCH830/25, wherein Sengezo Tshabangu sought to interdict the party from recalling him from Parliament and the Speaker of Parliament from accepting the recall pending finalisation of the main case HCH875/25, was withdrawn without order of costs.

Tshabangu was expelled from the CCC for making unauthorized changes to parliamentary portfolios, making derogatory remarks about the party’s leadership, and undermining the party’s unity and reputation.

In response, Tshabangu sought an interim court order to prevent his recall from Parliament. Judge President Justice Zimba-Dube granted the order, allowing Tshabangu to retain his seat until the case is finalised.

However, Ncube countered with an opposing application, disputing Tshabangu’s claim to be a legitimate party member. Ncube argued that Tshabangu lacked legal grounds to sue the party.

Tshabangu’s application claimed that the terms of office for all party officials, including Ncube, had expired in May 2024.

