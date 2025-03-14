ZimParks Ranger Killed By Elephant In Kariba

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) is deeply saddened to announce the untimely death of 62-year-old Ranger Josphat Mandishara, who tragically lost his life after being trampled by an elephant in Kariba.

The incident occurred on 13 March 2025, around 2200 hours, during a routine extended patrol in the Gatche-gatche area where the deceased was accompanied by two fellow ZimParks Rangers and a detail from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) when they went for resupply at the Gatche-gatche Irrigation Scheme.

While his colleagues were occupied, Ranger Mandishara returned to the harbour where their boat was docked.

Unfortunately, during this short trip, he encountered a charged elephant that emerged unexpectedly and fatally injured him.

His remains were transported to Kariba District Hospital for a post-mortem and the incident was reported to the Police.

In response to this tragedy, ZimParks has dispatched Rangers from the Charara Safari Area to manage the problem animal.

The safety of our staff and wildlife is our utmost priority, and we are committed to taking the necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The Director General, Prof. Edson Gandiwa and the ZimParks family extends their heartfelt condolence to the family, friends, and colleagues of Ranger Mandishara during this difficult time.

He will be remembered for his dedication and service to wildlife conservation in Zimbabwe.