Chiredzi Farm Worker Killed By Wi-Fi "Poachers"

A Chiredzi farm worker tragically died on Monday after being struck in the forehead with a stone by a man he had confronted about “poaching” the farm’s Wi-Fi intended for employees.

The assailant, 22-year-old Moment Mavasa from Jackson Village, Chief Tshovani, Chiredzi, has been arrested and charged with the murder of 19-year-old Ask Ndhlovu from Nhambekwa Village, Siyabora area, Binga.

According to Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson for Masvingo Province Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa, the incident occurred at Farm 3 in Hippo Valley.

