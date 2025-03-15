Chiredzi Farm Worker Killed By Wi-Fi "Poachers"
A Chiredzi farm worker tragically died on Monday after being struck in the forehead with a stone by a man he had confronted about “poaching” the farm’s Wi-Fi intended for employees.
The assailant, 22-year-old Moment Mavasa from Jackson Village, Chief Tshovani, Chiredzi, has been arrested and charged with the murder of 19-year-old Ask Ndhlovu from Nhambekwa Village, Siyabora area, Binga.
According to Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson for Masvingo Province Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa, the incident occurred at Farm 3 in Hippo Valley.
On the day of the attack, Ndhlovu and 24-year-old Peter Mutapati were working on the farm when Mavasa and his accomplice, 22-year-old Tafadzwa Mafuta, arrived to illegally access the Wi-Fi designated for farm employees.
Ndhlovu and Mutapati reportedly asked the duo to stop using the Wi-Fi and leave the premises.
A heated argument ensued, and Mavasa allegedly threw a stone at Ndhlovu, hitting him in the forehead.
Ndhlovu suffered a deep wound and began bleeding heavily before losing consciousness. Mavasa and Mafuta fled the scene.
Mutapati immediately informed the farm’s employer, Tawedzerwa Muzvidziwa, and they rushed Ndhlovu to Chiredzi General Hospital.
Sadly, Ndhlovu succumbed to his injuries the following day. Mavasa was later arrested for murder.
More: Masvingo Mirror