Mazowe North MP, Tsungai Makumbe, Acquitted Of Rape Charges

The prosecution alleged that the incident occurred in November 2023, both in Makumbe’s car and at the entrance of the complainant’s residence in Mt Pleasant.

According to the State, Makumbe arrived at her residence around 10 PM, called her outside, and she complied. Said the prosecutor:

The accused person proposed love to the complainant, but the complainant refused. The accused person pulled out a greyish pistol and placed it on the dashboard. He got out of the car from the driver seat and proceeded to the passenger seat where the complainant was seated and opened the passenger door where the complainant was seated and started to demand sex from the complainant. The accused person suddenly pulled the complainant’s left leg down and twisted it and that led the complainant to stand on the ground.

It was further alleged that Makumbe coerced the complainant into bending over before raping her without protection. The incident reportedly went unreported at the time.

Following the alleged assault, Makumbe is said to have handed the complainant US$20 to purchase morning-after pills to prevent pregnancy.

The court was told that the complainant later sought medical treatment at Parirenyatwa Hospital, where she tested HIV positive and discovered she was pregnant.

