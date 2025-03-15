Mbano Manor Hotel Victoria Falls Named In TIME’s 2025 World’s Greatest Places List

The 18 luxury suites and 1 bespoke villa in a 4-acre teak forest celebrate eco-luxury, offering spacious living spaces and personalised guest experiences. Mati Nyazema, Founder and Owner of Mbano Manor Hotel, said:

Being recognized by TIME is an incredible honor and a moment of immense pride for our team. Our vision has always been to create a sanctuary that celebrates the beauty of Africa while offering an unparalleled luxury experience. This recognition affirms our commitment to excellence and to putting Victoria Falls and Zimbabwe on the global travel map.

Marketing Executive for Mbano Manor Hotel, Ms Emma Nherera said:

We hope that this feature in time will encourage even more tourists to come to the destination. It is a huge recommendation and endorsement not just of Mbano Manor Hotel but of Victoria Falls as a destination.

The Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe (HAZ), is predicting a surge in international visitors on the back of this groundbreaking recognition. HAZ first vice president, Emmah Katihvu said:

This is going to highlight Zimbabwe as a prime destination within the southern African region. It is going to boost our image and showcase that we do have quality establishments which also compete on the world market and we want to say congratulations to the Mbano team for such a sterling job which has been recognised on the international scene. I am sure it does allay fears that Zimbabwe may be a high-risk area in terms of safety but when they see that we are being featured I am sure many people who might not have been aware of the destination Zimbabwe are going to be intrigued, they are going to want to come and find out and visit not only Mbano Manor but the rest of Zimbabwe which also has world-class establishments to offer the international visitor.

