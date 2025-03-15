Motorist Robbed Of US$14,000 In Brazen Smash And Grab Incident

5 minutes ago Sat, 15 Mar 2025 12:53:51 GMT

A motorist was robbed of US$14,100 in cash by three armed assailants on Friday, 14 March, along GMB Road near the Mbizi location turn-off in Mvurwi.

According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the suspects were travelling in a black Toyota Probox, while the victim was in a Honda Fit Hybrid.

The suspects reportedly smashed the victim’s vehicle before seizing a handbag that contained the cash and other valuables. Police said:

