Motorist Robbed Of US$14,000 In Brazen Smash And Grab Incident
A motorist was robbed of US$14,100 in cash by three armed assailants on Friday, 14 March, along GMB Road near the Mbizi location turn-off in Mvurwi.
According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the suspects were travelling in a black Toyota Probox, while the victim was in a Honda Fit Hybrid.
The suspects reportedly smashed the victim’s vehicle before seizing a handbag that contained the cash and other valuables. Police said:
The ZRP is investigating a case of robbery which occurred in Mvurwi on 14/03/25. Three suspects who were travelling in a black Toyota Probox vehicle, intercepted the complainant who was travelling in a Honda Fit Hybrid vehicle along GMB Road near Mbizi location Turn-off, Mvurwi.
The suspects smashed the complainant’s vehicle before taking a handbag which contained US$14 100.00 cash, Ecocash Debit Card and Innbucks Visa card.
Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.
There has been a surge in armed robbery cases across the country in recent years, driven by the growing preference of individuals and businesses to store large sums of cash outside the banking system. This trend has made them prime targets for criminals.
In some instances, these robberies have been linked to insider collusion, where security personnel or bank officials leak information about cash movements to criminals.