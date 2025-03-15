Ngezi Platinum Stars Hand Scottland First Defeat Of The Season

Ngezi Platinum Stars captain Kudzai Chigwida stepped up to convert the penalty, securing the victory for the visitors.

Scottland coach Tonderai Ndiraya expressed dissatisfaction with the penalty decision, made by referee Brighton Chimene, which he felt contributed to their defeat. He said:

I don’t know what really happened. We’ll have to see the video. But it was careless to concede a penalty in such a manner; in such times of the game. So in the end we had to lose the way we lost. And that’s part of the game. So we tried to push after that. We were risking, but in the end we could not create any meaningful chance to come back into the game. So, that’s how it is. That’s part of the game. Look forward to the next match.

Visiting coach Takesure Chiragwi, who also serves as the national team assistant coach, was delighted by the win. He said:

To be honest, this is a strong side and I would want to say that it’s a studded team. It’s a very good team. On a good day, they could even beat us. We could even go out and draw. To be honest they are very competent. They’ve got a good quality but today it was our day. We used the chance that we got to make sure we could make a difference. But it’s a very good team that we also need to respect. They had their chances to make sure they could bounce back or even punish us. But they couldn’t manage to utilise their chances. That was the difference. But I think it’s a very good team.

The PSL match lineup for Saturday, 15 March, sees Simba Bhora hosting Herentals College at Wadzanayi Stadium, Dynamos taking on TelOne at Rufaro Stadium, and MWOS facing Yadah at Baobab Stadium.

Chicken Inn will host FC Platinum at Luveve Stadium, while Kwekwe United meets Bikita Minerals at Bata Stadium, and Greenfuel plays Highlanders at the Greenfuel Arena.

On Sunday, 16 March, Manica Diamonds will host ZPC Kariba at Sakubva Stadium, while Triangle United welcomes CAPS United at the Greenfuel Arena.

