Trump Expels South Africa's Ambassador To United States

Ebrahim Rasool is a race-baiting politician who hates America and hates [the President of the United States].

We have nothing to discuss with him and so he is considered PERSONA NON GRATA.

Rubio referenced his post on X to an article from the conservative U.S. media outlet Breitbart, which covered remarks made by Ebrahim Rasool during a webinar hosted by a South African think tank on Friday.

The term persona non grata, a Latin phrase meaning “unwelcome person,” is commonly used in diplomatic circles to describe someone who is no longer accepted or welcome in a specific country. When a diplomat is declared persona non grata, it typically leads to their expulsion or withdrawal.

In a statement released Saturday morning, the office of South Africa’s President expressed regret over the U.S. decision to expel Rasool, urging both nations to maintain “diplomatic decorum” in their relations. The statement reads:

The Presidency has noted the regrettable expulsion of South Africa’s Ambassador to the United States of America, Mr. Ebrahim Rasool. The Presidency urges all relevant and impacted stakeholders to maintain the established diplomatic decorum in their engagement with the matter. South Africa remains committed to building a mutually beneficial relationship with the United States of America.

Rasool has reportedly struggled to secure routine meetings with State Department officials and key Republican figures since Trump, a Republican, took office in January.

It is believed that Rasool’s pro-Palestinian stance and criticism of Israel may have contributed to his exclusion from these discussions.

The expulsion of South Africa’s ambassador—a rare move by the United States—marks the latest escalation in the growing tensions between Washington and Pretoria.

In February, Trump froze U.S. aid to South Africa, citing a controversial law that he claims allows for the seizure of land from white farmers.

