ZIMRA Shuts Down Unity Village Flea Market In Bulawayo

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) recently shut down Unity Village Flea Market in Bulawayo as part of a nationwide crackdown on smuggled goods and counterfeit products.

Located in the city centre, Unity Village is one of the busiest markets, home to numerous traders selling a wide range of items, including clothing, footwear, mobile phones, accessories, and kitchenware.

In an interview with Zimpapers Business Hub, Unity Village’s head of security, Gilter Manasidze, confirmed that shops selling clothing, kitchenware, phones, and phone accessories had been closed.

