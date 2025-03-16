DJ Fantan’s Ex-wife Gamu Reveals Why She Fled Zimbabwe To South Africa

I left the country because of how my ex-husband was treating me. I couldn’t take the frustration and the torture that I got every day. I was tormented, he would call in the middle of the night, would call early in the morning and act as if he wanted to check the welfare of the kids. Click here: Pindula WhatsApp Channel

At one time he called me around 6 AM and said, "do you want to help the kids with homework?" Who does that? Who calls someone at six?

Nemukuyu said that DJ Fantan, whose real name is Arnold Kamudyariwa, would often show up unannounced, deliberately seeking to provoke arguments. She said:

He would come and say I’m coming from the gym, I just want to check up on the kids and then start arguments for no reason.

She also spoke about their divorce, saying it was Fantan who ended their marriage.

Nemukuyu said while she was deeply hurt and cried when Fantan ended their relationship, she chose not to cause any drama.

She asserted that she never confronted him or his new partner, nor did she take to social media to air grievances after their breakup.

