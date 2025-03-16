Kwekwe General Hospital Mortuary Attendants Accused Of Demanding Bribes From Mourning Families

8 minutes ago Sun, 16 Mar 2025 12:30:33 GMT

The Anti-Corruption Commission of Southern Africa Trust (ACT-SA) has accused attendants at Kwekwe General Hospital of allegedly demanding bribes from grieving families in exchange for expedited clearance of their deceased relatives from the mortuary.

In a statement released on Thursday, ACT-SA director Obert Chinhamo claimed that hospital attendants are reportedly soliciting bribes on behalf of doctors to fast-track the necessary paperwork.

Chinhamo also expressed concern that the doctors involved may be unaware of the corrupt actions of certain personnel at the hospital’s mortuary, which could be tarnishing their professional reputations. Said Chinhamo:

