Pindula|Search Pindula
HomePolitics

Law Will Act Decisively Against "Irresponsible" Blessed Mhlanga, Says Ziyambi

5 minutes agoSun, 16 Mar 2025 13:45:27 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Law Will Act Decisively Against "Irresponsible" Blessed Mhlanga, Says Ziyambi

ZANU PF Politburo member and Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi, has criticised Heart & Soul Television (HSTV) and Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) journalist Blessed Mhlanga for allegedly using social media to incite violence.

Speaking at a Special Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting in Chinhoyi, Ziyambi warned that the law would take firm action against the spread of inciteful and violent messages. He said:

It is irresponsible for any journalist to foster panic and uncertainty.

The law will act decisively against the broadcasting of incitement and violent messages.

This kind of behaviour is not only dangerous but also poses a threat to our nation’s stability and economic progress.

Click here: Pindula WhatsApp Channel
wa.me/channel/0029Vb4GVea90x2nCSDImS1b

 

No sovereign nation would permit calls for violent uprisings against its leaders.

Mhlanga was arrested on February 24, 2025, after voluntarily surrendering to the police. His arrest followed allegations of inciting public violence through broadcasts on HSTV, where he interviewed political figures critical of the government, including Blessed Geza, a war veteran and outspoken critic of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mhlanga faces charges under Section 164 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act for allegedly transmitting messages intended to incite violence or damage property.

Despite his lawyer’s attempts to challenge the evidence and secure bail, the High Court indefinitely postponed his bail appeal, leaving him in custody at Harare Remand Prison.

More: The Sunday Mail

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Blessed MhlangaZiyambi Ziyambi

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback