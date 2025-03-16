Law Will Act Decisively Against "Irresponsible" Blessed Mhlanga, Says Ziyambi

The law will act decisively against the broadcasting of incitement and violent messages.

This kind of behaviour is not only dangerous but also poses a threat to our nation’s stability and economic progress.

No sovereign nation would permit calls for violent uprisings against its leaders.

Mhlanga was arrested on February 24, 2025, after voluntarily surrendering to the police. His arrest followed allegations of inciting public violence through broadcasts on HSTV, where he interviewed political figures critical of the government, including Blessed Geza, a war veteran and outspoken critic of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mhlanga faces charges under Section 164 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act for allegedly transmitting messages intended to incite violence or damage property.

Despite his lawyer’s attempts to challenge the evidence and secure bail, the High Court indefinitely postponed his bail appeal, leaving him in custody at Harare Remand Prison.

The Sunday Mail

