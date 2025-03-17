Chinamasa Outlines ZANU PF’s Plan To Extend Mnangagwa’s Presidency

Let me address you regarding Resolution Number One, adopted at the national conference in Bulawayo last year. Those present will recall my statement that the President intended to remain in office until 2028, a stance he has since reiterated recently.

The question now arises — why do we wish to extend his term until 2030? Our rationale is that his leadership has been beneficial for the country, and we desire him to complete the developmental initiatives he has undertaken.

If we unite and speak with one voice, his acceptance will be in our favour. The party has tasked me as the Secretary for Legal Affairs with implementing this resolution.

I will consult stakeholders to determine the best approach, which involves amending the national Constitution.

Once we have a clear plan, including consultations with the Politburo and Central Committee, and if the Central Committee approves, we will instruct the Government to amend the Constitution through Parliament.

As for the President’s decision, do not concern yourselves with whether he accepts or declines. That is his prerogative.

If the resolution is passed and the Constitution is amended, it will be up to him to decide. We will not be involved, and I doubt he will consult us. If he does, we will be fortunate.