Harare City Council Set To Allocate 40 Hectares For ZIFA Stadium And Headquarters
Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume announced that the Harare City Council will allocate 40 hectares of land and a sports club to the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) for the construction of a stadium and headquarters.
In addition to the HighGlen land deal, Mafume revealed that the City of Harare will partner with ZIFA to renovate the Rufaro and Gwanzura stadiums.
Speaking after a meeting with ZIFA president Nqobile Magwizi in Harare on Monday, 17 March, Mafume said:
We will avail one of our sports clubs for the building of the ZIFA headquarters. It will go through the committees tomorrow.
We are also keen to avail one of our sports grounds to ZIFA. We want to develop it, the 40-hectare HighGlen Stadium.
We are willing to avail that land to ZIFA for assistance. We would not want them to give us money, but we would want them to assist us in developing Rufaro and Gwanzura Stadia.
We will also avail another sports club for the Mighty Warriors and develop that facility. We will also name that facility in due course.
Zimbabwe currently does not have a single stadium certified by CAF to host international football matches.
As a result, national teams and clubs competing in CAF tournaments are forced to use stadiums in other countries as their home grounds.
