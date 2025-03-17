High Court To Rule On Request For Electronic Evidence In Mhlanga’s Bail Application

8 minutes ago Mon, 17 Mar 2025 08:15:01 GMT

High Court judge Justice Gibson Mandaza is expected to rule on Monday, 17 March, regarding the request made by AMH senior journalist Blessed Mhlanga for electronic evidence crucial to his bail application.

Last week, Justice Mahachi paused the proceedings to consider Mhlanga’s request for additional information, including electronic and video evidence.

Prosecutors claim that this evidence links Mhlanga to the alleged crime of transmitting data messages that incite violence, as defined in Section 164 of the Criminal Law (Codification & Reform) Act.

Feedback