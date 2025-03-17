High Court To Rule On Request For Electronic Evidence In Mhlanga’s Bail Application
High Court judge Justice Gibson Mandaza is expected to rule on Monday, 17 March, regarding the request made by AMH senior journalist Blessed Mhlanga for electronic evidence crucial to his bail application.
Last week, Justice Mahachi paused the proceedings to consider Mhlanga’s request for additional information, including electronic and video evidence.
Prosecutors claim that this evidence links Mhlanga to the alleged crime of transmitting data messages that incite violence, as defined in Section 164 of the Criminal Law (Codification & Reform) Act.
Mhlanga, 44, who is represented by Chris Mhike from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), has been in detention for 21 days following his arrest on 24 February 2025.
Police accused the senior journalist of unlawfully recording a video of Blessed Runesu Geza and sharing it with the public.
The video was allegedly broadcast on YouTube, a social media platform, and on Heart & Soul Broadcasting Services (HSTV), a digital content provider, to incite people to commit unspecified acts of violence.