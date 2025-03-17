Naked Hwange Man (24) Breaks Into Sleeping Woman's Bedroom, Jailed 18 Months

The offender gained entry to her bedroom at approximately 1:40 AM by opening a window, placing a brick underneath it, and climbing through. He entered the room naked. The woman was awakened as the man was attempting to pull down her shorts.

The man apologized and identified himself, professing his love for her. The victim, while pretending to be calm, turned on a light and took a picture of the man.

He attempted to escape through the window, but she prevented him. He eventually fled through the window after she alerted her mother. The victim then made a police report.

Nyathi was convicted and jailed for 18 months by a Hwange magistrate who found him guilty of aggravated unlawful entry and indecent assault.

