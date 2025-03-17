Nurses Protest At Sally Mugabe Hospital Over Deteriorating Conditions
Nurses at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital in Harare staged a protest on Monday, 17 March, to highlight deteriorating working conditions that have disrupted operations at one of Zimbabwe’s largest referral hospitals.
The healthcare workers raised concerns about the lack of basic amenities, such as electricity and running water, which they say are severely affecting their ability to work and provide proper care for patients.
The demonstration, which began early in the morning, saw dozens of nurses holding placards with slogans like “No Water, No Power, No Care!” and “Our Patients Deserve Better.”
The nurses voiced their frustration over the government’s failure to address long-standing issues that have plagued the healthcare system, calling the situation untenable.
One nurse, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation, said:
We are working in a hospital that has no electricity for hours on end, and sometimes there is no running water for days. How are we expected to provide quality care under such conditions?
We are not just fighting for ourselves; we are fighting for our patients, who are suffering the most.
Public sector employees in Zimbabwe who participate in protests usually face victimisation and harassment at the hands of authorities.
More: NewsDay