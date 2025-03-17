Richard Hachiro Called Up For Warriors' World Cup Qualifiers
Luton Town midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has been ruled out of the Warriors’ upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Nigeria due to injury.
In the Warriors’ captain place, Ngezi Platinum Stars’ defensive midfielder Richard Hachiro has been called up to join the squad.
Zimbabwe will host Benin at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa, on Thursday before travelling to Uyo to face three-time African champions Nigeria at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on March 25.
ZIFA announced the squad change on Sunday in an update on the Warriors ahead of their departure for South Africa. It said:
Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum Stars) replaces Marvelous Nakamba. The Warriors captain suffered a recurrence of his calf injury over the weekend.
Warriors coach Michael Nees announced the squad for the matches last week and he left out the likes of South Africa-based goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze, France-based Tino Kadewere as well as Bill Antonio who plays in Belgium.
Warriors squad for the Fifa World Cup 2026 Qualifiers versus Benin and Nigeria:
Goalkeepers:
Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Martin Mapisa (MWOS FC)
Defenders:
Jordan Zemura (Udinese), Divine Lunga (Sundowns), Gerald Takwara (Al Minaa SC). Munashe Garananga (FC Copenhagen), Isheanesu Mauchi (Simba Bhora), Peter Muduhwa (Scottland), Godknows Murwira (Scottland), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos)
Midfielders:
Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City), Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town), Mthokozisi Msebe (Scottland), Khama Billiat (Scottland), Knowledge Musona (Al-Okhdood). Tawanda Chirewa (Huddersfield Town)
Forwards:
Prince Dube (Young Africans), Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Supersport United), Tymon Machope (Scottiand), Walter Musona.