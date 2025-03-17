Richard Hachiro Called Up For Warriors' World Cup Qualifiers

8 minutes ago Mon, 17 Mar 2025 12:27:51 GMT

Luton Town midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has been ruled out of the Warriors’ upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Nigeria due to injury.

In the Warriors’ captain place, Ngezi Platinum Stars’ defensive midfielder Richard Hachiro has been called up to join the squad.

Zimbabwe will host Benin at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa, on Thursday before travelling to Uyo to face three-time African champions Nigeria at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on March 25.

