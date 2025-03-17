Trump Dismantles Voice Of America | VOA Broadcasts Studio 7 News In Zimbabwe

Mike Abramowitz, VOA’s director, revealed that he and nearly all of the network’s 1,300 staff members have been placed on paid leave.

He expressed concern that the order would severely impact VOA’s ability to carry out its “vital mission,” particularly at a time when countries like Iran, China, and Russia are investing heavily in spreading false narratives to undermine the United States.

The National Press Club, a leading representative group for US journalists, said the order “undermines America’s long-standing commitment to a free and independent press”. It added:

If an entire newsroom can be sidelined overnight, what does that say about the state of press freedom? An entire institution is being dismantled piece by piece. This isn’t just a staffing decision – it’s a fundamental shift that endangers the future of independent journalism at VOA.

The president’s order targets VOA’s parent company, the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM), which also funds organizations such as Radio Free Europe and Radio Free Asia—services initially set up to counter communism.

The directive instructs managers to “reduce performance to the minimum presence and function required by law.”

VOA Studio 7 has long been a crucial alternative news source for Zimbabweans, where state-controlled media largely dominates.

The station has provided important coverage of political developments, governance, and social issues impacting the country’s citizens.

