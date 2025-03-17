Two Children Die After Blair Toilet Collapses In Norton

The children screamed for help and the elders rushed to the toilet and rescued them.

They were rushed to a local clinic but unfortunately two of them were pronounced dead upon admission…

This is an unfortunate incident and we urge parents to ensure such buildings are constructed on hard grounds and proper construction procedures are followed to avoid such incidents.

Blair toilets, also known as Blair Ventilated Improved Pit (VIP) latrines, were developed in the 1970s at the Blair Research Institute (now the National Institute of Health Research) in Harare by Dr Peter Morgan.

These toilets were designed to improve rural sanitation by addressing issues like odour and fly control, which are common in traditional pit latrines.

